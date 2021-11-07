Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
