Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
