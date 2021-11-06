Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.