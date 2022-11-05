Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.