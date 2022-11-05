For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
