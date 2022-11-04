Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
For the drive home in Hickory: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tues…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. T…
Hickory's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
For the drive home in Hickory: A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable…