Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.