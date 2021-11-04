This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
