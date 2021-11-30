This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory are…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks…