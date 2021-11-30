 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

