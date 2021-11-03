This evening's outlook for Hickory: Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
