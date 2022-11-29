This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degr…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. …