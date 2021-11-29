 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

