Hickory's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory are…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a co…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds…