Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.