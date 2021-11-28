 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert