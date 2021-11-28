Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.