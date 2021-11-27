This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
