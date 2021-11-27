Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.