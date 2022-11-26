 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert