Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. …