Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west.