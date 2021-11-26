This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
