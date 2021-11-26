 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

