Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.