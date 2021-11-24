 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

