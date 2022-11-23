Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks t…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.