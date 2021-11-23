Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.