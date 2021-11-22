This evening in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The Hickory area shoul…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks li…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…