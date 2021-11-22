 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

