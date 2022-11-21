 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

