Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.