Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.