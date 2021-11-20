Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks li…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.