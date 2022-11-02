 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Hickory: A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert