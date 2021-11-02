Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.