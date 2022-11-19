For the drive home in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
