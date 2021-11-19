Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
