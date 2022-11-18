 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

