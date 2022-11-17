Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.