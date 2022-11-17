Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
