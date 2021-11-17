Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.