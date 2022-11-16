This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it wil…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
For the drive home in Hickory: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Hick…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 d…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see …