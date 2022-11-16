 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert