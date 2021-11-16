 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

