For the drive home in Hickory: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it wil…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see …
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's…