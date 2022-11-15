Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.