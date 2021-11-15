 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

