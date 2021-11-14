 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

