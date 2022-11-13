This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The for…