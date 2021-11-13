Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.