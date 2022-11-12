Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.