For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
