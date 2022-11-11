Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hicko…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. …
It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…
For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The for…