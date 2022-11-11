 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

