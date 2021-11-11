Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.