For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
