Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

