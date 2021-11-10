This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
For the drive home in Hickory: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. I…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be…