Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

