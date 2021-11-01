 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

