May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.