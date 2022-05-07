 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert