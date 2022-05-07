Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 …
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mp…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …