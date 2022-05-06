This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
