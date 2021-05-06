Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
