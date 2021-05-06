 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert