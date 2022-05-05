 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

